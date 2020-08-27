Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.86, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 472,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

