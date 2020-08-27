Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DBX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.86, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.
In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after buying an additional 472,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.