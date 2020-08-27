BidaskClub Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Sell

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,203.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,922 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CSW Industrials by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.