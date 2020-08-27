Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

