Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.56. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

