Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.56. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
