CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CARG stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,417,221.90. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 900,549 shares of company stock valued at $24,237,038. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

