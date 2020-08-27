BidaskClub Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.