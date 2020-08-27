Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CERS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Cerus stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $285,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter valued at $6,485,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 944,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 800,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,718,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 604,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

