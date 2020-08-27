BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CL King lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 119,945 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.