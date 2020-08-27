Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $112.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,545 shares of company stock worth $42,377,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,594,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,099,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

