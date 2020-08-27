BidaskClub Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.54.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

