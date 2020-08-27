ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ACAD stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,948,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 898,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 561.1% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

