Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cleveland Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of BRKR opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth $5,631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bruker by 82.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

