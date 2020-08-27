AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AUDC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

AUDC stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $963.98 million, a P/E ratio of 135.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 152,209.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,319 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,003,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 764,463 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,200,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 33,425.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

