Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 544 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NCR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

