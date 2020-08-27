Traders Purchase High Volume of Carrier Global Put Options (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

NYSE:CARR opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

