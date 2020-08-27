Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

OOMA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.66. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 12.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 481,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,682 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

