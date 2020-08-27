Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Tower Resources Ltd (CVE:TWR) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 273,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 253,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

About Tower Resources (CVE:TWR)

Tower Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal properties include the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project that comprises 34 mineral tenures covering an area of 16,400 hectares located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia; the Nechako gold project, which comprises 10 mineral tenures totalling 2,975 hectares in the Nechako Plateau Region of central British Columbia; the Belle copper-gold porphyry project in the Toodoggone district; and the More Creek and Voigtberg gold projects in the Golden Triangle area.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.