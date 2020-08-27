Taubman Centers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,293 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the average volume of 386 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 296,159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Taubman Centers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCO opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of -0.08. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

