Traders Purchase Large Volume of National Retail Properties Put Options (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 895 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

NNN stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 257,468 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

