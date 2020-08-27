Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 32,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,426% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,101 call options.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

