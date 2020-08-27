Avnet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,165% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 2,184.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 187.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AVT stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

