National Retail Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NNN)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

NNN stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NCR
Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NCR
Traders Purchase High Volume of Carrier Global Put Options
Traders Purchase High Volume of Carrier Global Put Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ooma
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ooma
Tower Resources Stock Price Up 5%
Tower Resources Stock Price Up 5%
Taubman Centers Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Taubman Centers Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of National Retail Properties Put Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of National Retail Properties Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report