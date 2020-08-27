National Retail Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 882 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

NNN stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

