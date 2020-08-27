Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Stock Price Down 2%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.67 and last traded at $52.37. 1,103,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,266,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAIL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

