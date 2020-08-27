Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (LON:BKS)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23). Approximately 51,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 54,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 million and a P/E ratio of 49.47.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

