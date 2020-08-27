Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Down 3.7%

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 370,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 400,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Walker River Resources Company Profile (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.