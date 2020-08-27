Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. The firm had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,636.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,885 shares of company stock worth $7,198,443. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 288,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.