Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 43,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

