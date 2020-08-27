Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 3.4%

Barksdale Capital Corp (CVE:BRO)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 40,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 28,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Capital Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the Americas. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.