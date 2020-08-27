BidaskClub Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Buy

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,684 shares of company stock worth $4,595,898. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

