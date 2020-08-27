Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

