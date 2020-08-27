ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $66.71 on Thursday. ICF International has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ICF International by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.