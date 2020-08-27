IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. Research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IQIYI by 213.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

