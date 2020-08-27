Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,558.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $72,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

