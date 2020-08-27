Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,672,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

