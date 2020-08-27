BidaskClub Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Strong Sell

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $45.78 on Thursday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in LivaNova by 261.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

