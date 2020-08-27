Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLNW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

LLNW stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $476,099.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,033 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

