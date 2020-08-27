LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $72.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.