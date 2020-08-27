MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

MMYT opened at $15.99 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,920,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after buying an additional 636,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,597,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290,512 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

