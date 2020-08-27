Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QIWI. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qiwi by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Qiwi by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qiwi by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Qiwi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 131,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

