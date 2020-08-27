BidaskClub Downgrades Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

SWIR stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $461.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.43.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

