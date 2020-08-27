ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) & Teligent (OTCMKTS:TLGT) Critical Comparison

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teligent has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Teligent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Teligent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teligent 0 2 0 0 2.00

Teligent has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Teligent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teligent is more favorable than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Teligent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.97 billion 2.52 $1.80 billion $0.96 16.86 Teligent $65.90 million 0.10 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Teligent.

Profitability

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Teligent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Teligent -96.60% -682.10% -17.35%

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR beats Teligent on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing and development business, including the development, manufacturing, filling, and package of topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. Its topical semi-solid and liquid products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals; and the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. Teligent, Inc. sells its products through national chain drug stores, drug wholesalers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

