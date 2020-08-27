Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,932 shares of company stock worth $9,389,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 614.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

