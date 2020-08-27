Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $369,729.36. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $737,829. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 288,451 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,704,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 130,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

