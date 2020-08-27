Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.