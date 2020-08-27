Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Americas Silver (NASDAQ:USAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

