Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YIN. TheStreet upgraded Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

YIN stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.19 million. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yintech Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.52% of Yintech Investment worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

