Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

