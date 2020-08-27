SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunPower from $5.10 to $5.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

SPWR opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 681.34 and a beta of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in SunPower by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

