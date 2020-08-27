PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,646 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $57,080,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,946,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

