BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

TECH stock opened at $252.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,641 shares of company stock worth $4,239,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 580.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after buying an additional 57,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

