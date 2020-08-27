Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.58. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,746,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

